Bail for Bank Hall man - Barbados Today

Bail for Bank Hall man

August 30, 2019

courtA 46-year-old labourer was granted bail to today when he appeared in court on four drug charges.

Ryan O’Neale Maynard, of 2nd Avenue Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael pleaded not guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and cultivation of cannabis.

With no objection from the prosecutor, Maynard who was represented by attorney-at-law Arthur Holder posted bail in the sum of $4,000 after acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes accepted his surety.

The accused will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 9, 2020.

