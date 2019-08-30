Holder’s balancing act - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Holder’s balancing act

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 30, 2019

Jason Holder has expressed his desire to bat in the top order but feels the bowling workload has prevented him from making the move.

West Indies need stability in the top and there are serious concerns with the top order not delivering consistently. In the second innings of the first Test against India, West Indies slipped to 50 for 9 in 20 overs with top five falling with just 50 on the board.

“It’s something that I’ve obviously been wanting to do for a long time. It’s just been a team composition – I’ve been asked to bowl a lot of overs, that’s primarily my role, just trying to keep the run flow down,” Holder said.

“I’ve had a lot of success with the ball as well, having to bowl 20-30 overs and then come out and bat high has been difficult. If we can ease the burden off myself and get people like Roston Chase [to bowl longer], then I’d be able to give a little bit more attention to my batting,” he said ahead of the second Test against India that started in Jamaica today. (Cricbuzz)

 

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Update: Police identify the body found In St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Update: Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Withdrawn
August 30, 2019
Sell Culpepper Island to Trump!
August 30, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs