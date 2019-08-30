Holder’s balancing act - Barbados Today

Jason Holder has expressed his desire to bat in the top order but feels the bowling workload has prevented him from making the move.

West Indies need stability in the top and there are serious concerns with the top order not delivering consistently. In the second innings of the first Test against India, West Indies slipped to 50 for 9 in 20 overs with top five falling with just 50 on the board.

“It’s something that I’ve obviously been wanting to do for a long time. It’s just been a team composition – I’ve been asked to bowl a lot of overs, that’s primarily my role, just trying to keep the run flow down,” Holder said.

“I’ve had a lot of success with the ball as well, having to bowl 20-30 overs and then come out and bat high has been difficult. If we can ease the burden off myself and get people like Roston Chase [to bowl longer], then I’d be able to give a little bit more attention to my batting,” he said ahead of the second Test against India that started in Jamaica today. (Cricbuzz)