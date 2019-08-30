Update: Body found in St Andrew - Barbados Today

Update: Body found in St Andrew

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
August 30, 2019

Police remain in the area of the St Andrews Parish Church where a body has been discovered in a shallow grave.

The body was discovered in the rugged terrain just west of the church’s car park, during a joint search by police and Barbados Defence Force officers at 5 o’clock this morning.

The search was a third attempt to locate Rahim Ward, of #53 Cottage Grove, St George, who was reported missing last week.

Police say at this stage they are unable to determine the gender, age or race of the body and they do not have sufficient information to identify the body as that of Rahim Ward.

“We are now conducting an unnatural death investigation, “police said in a statement.

Lawmen have appealed to anyone with information to contact Police emergency at 211 or any Police Station.

