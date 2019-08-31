Bill deferred - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Bill deferred

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 31, 2019

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill has been postponed until Parliament recommences after the summer break.

Leader of Government Business Santia Bradshaw asked that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee for further review this morning in Parliament after Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Indar Weir had led off debate on the Bill.

The move was welcomed by Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) Reverend Joseph Atherley, who claimed it as a victory for the party.

“Government today conceded to the call from the Parliamentary Opposition that Parliamentary debate on the controversial marijuana bill be postponed and become subject to public scrutiny by process of Parliamentary select committee,” the PdP said in a statement.

“When Parliament convened this morning, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the P.D.P. Joseph Atherley again pressed Government to defer the debate.

“Despite protestation from Leader of Government Business, the Honourable Santia Bradshaw, and following vehement and strident criticism in the media of the PdP’s position to defer the debate by Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir who dismissed Atherley’s call as folly, Government ultimately conceded to the Leader of the Opposition position on the matter and postponed the debate after Minister Weir’s lone contribution,” it added. (RB)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Update: Police identify the body found In St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Update: Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Withdrawn
August 30, 2019
Sell Culpepper Island to Trump!
August 30, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs