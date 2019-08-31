Bill deferred - Barbados Today

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill has been postponed until Parliament recommences after the summer break.

Leader of Government Business Santia Bradshaw asked that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee for further review this morning in Parliament after Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Indar Weir had led off debate on the Bill.

The move was welcomed by Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development (PdP) Reverend Joseph Atherley, who claimed it as a victory for the party.

“Government today conceded to the call from the Parliamentary Opposition that Parliamentary debate on the controversial marijuana bill be postponed and become subject to public scrutiny by process of Parliamentary select committee,” the PdP said in a statement.

“When Parliament convened this morning, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the P.D.P. Joseph Atherley again pressed Government to defer the debate.

“Despite protestation from Leader of Government Business, the Honourable Santia Bradshaw, and following vehement and strident criticism in the media of the PdP’s position to defer the debate by Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir who dismissed Atherley’s call as folly, Government ultimately conceded to the Leader of the Opposition position on the matter and postponed the debate after Minister Weir’s lone contribution,” it added. (RB)