Case adjourned until Jan - Barbados Today

A 30-year-old St Philip woman, accused of stealing, was allowed to go home today following a 28-day stay on remand at Dodds.

Erica Sabrina Chandler, of Apt 4 No 58 Green Crescent was granted $4,000 bail when she reappeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

Chandler has maintained her innocence of the July 29 charge of stealing two pairs of pants worth $350, a $395 dress and a $250 shirt of property Kelly’s Kloset Incorporated.

Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes granted her bail with one surety after hearing submissions from prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Forde and her lead attorney Michael Lashley, QC, who appeared with Dayna Taylor-Lavine and Kadisha Wickham.

The case against the accused will continue on January 10, 2020.