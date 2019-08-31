Case adjourned until Jan - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Case adjourned until Jan

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 31, 2019

courtA 30-year-old St Philip woman, accused of stealing, was allowed to go home today following a 28-day stay on remand at Dodds.

Erica Sabrina Chandler, of Apt 4 No 58 Green Crescent was granted $4,000 bail when she reappeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

Chandler has maintained her innocence of the July 29 charge of stealing two pairs of pants worth $350, a $395 dress and a $250 shirt of property Kelly’s Kloset Incorporated.

Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes granted her bail with one surety after hearing submissions from prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Forde and her lead attorney Michael Lashley, QC, who appeared with Dayna Taylor-Lavine and Kadisha Wickham.

The case against the accused will continue on January 10, 2020.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

A first for Cave Hill
August 31, 2019
Hurricane Dorian now a 'Catastrophic Category 5' Storm
September 1, 2019
Grim find
August 31, 2019
Apes Hill ‘finds buyer’: COW
August 31, 2019
British MP targets Sparman
August 31, 2019
PM steps in
August 31, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs