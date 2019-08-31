Greaves admits using threats - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Greaves admits using threats

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 31, 2019

courtPublic Service Vehicle driver  Nikolai Theodore Greaves was remanded to Dodds moments after declaring that he had never gone to jail for a woman.

The 31-year-old of Thompson Gap, Spooner Hill, St Michael is alleged to have assaulted Keisha Rock on August 29.

He denied the charge but admitted before Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes to using the threatening words, “I am going to kill you” to Rock on the same date with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Greaves also pleaded guilty to threatening Kadisha Weatherhead on the same date when he uttered the words, “I am going to shoot you in your face” with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

He was remanded and will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 13.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Update: Police identify the body found In St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Update: Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
‘Mummy, I gone’
August 29, 2019
Body found in St Andrew
August 30, 2019
Withdrawn
August 30, 2019
Sell Culpepper Island to Trump!
August 30, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs