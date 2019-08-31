Greaves admits using threats - Barbados Today

Public Service Vehicle driver Nikolai Theodore Greaves was remanded to Dodds moments after declaring that he had never gone to jail for a woman.

The 31-year-old of Thompson Gap, Spooner Hill, St Michael is alleged to have assaulted Keisha Rock on August 29.

He denied the charge but admitted before Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes to using the threatening words, “I am going to kill you” to Rock on the same date with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Greaves also pleaded guilty to threatening Kadisha Weatherhead on the same date when he uttered the words, “I am going to shoot you in your face” with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

He was remanded and will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 13.