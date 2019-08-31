James gone as QEH boss - Barbados Today

James gone as QEH boss

Barbados Today
August 31, 2019

Dr Dexter James has ended his decade-long tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the QEH said tonight.

In a statement, the hospital said James, who has been on sick leave since February 27, has “mutually agreed” to part ways with the state hospital.

He was immediately replaced by Director of Support Services Louise Bobb who had been acting in the post during his absence indefinitely.

Appointed as the hospital’s CEO in October 2009 as the QEH moved from being a department of the Ministry of Health to a public corporation, the Trinidad and Tobago national was tasked with leading the transformation of the 600-bed tertiary care and teaching hospital which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1964. (BT/QEH)

