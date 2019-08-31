UWI saddened at traffic accident involving students - Barbados Today

The management and staff at The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus are shaken and saddened at the recent road traffic accident involving seven students, a number of whom suffered injuries.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Chelston Lovell from the university’s office of public information said the injured students are in stable condition after emergency treatment.

“We are thankful that there were no life-threatening injuries. We send our best wishes to the students and offer our hopes and prayers for their full and speedy recovery,” Lovell said.

The campus also expresses its sincere gratitude to all emergency personnel, health officials and university staff, who rendered assistance to the students during their critical time of need.

The university says it’s committed to supporting these students and their families during any needed recovery, and we will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to safeguard the students’ academic progress at this crucial juncture, with the commencement of classes scheduled for Monday, September 2.