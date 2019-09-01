Stop illegal dumping of garbage at beaches: NCC - Barbados Today

Stop illegal dumping of garbage at beaches: NCC

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 1, 2019

The National Conservation Commission (NCC) is urging the public to refrain from dumping garbage on the island’s beaches.

NCC’s General Manager, Ryan Als stated: “Illegal dumping of garbage at our beaches across the island, especially on the southern coast has become a challenge, not only for the commission, but for the environment as it becomes a breeding ground for pests and rodents, thus creating health risks.”

Als noted that illegal dumping is unsightly and takes away from the pleasurable experience for both locals and visitors to the island.

He continued that much of the garbage cleared from the beaches is not generated by beach users, but brought there for disposal.

The General Manager added that persons should desist from carrying their refuse to the beach, whether household or otherwise, and should leave it at home for collection by the Sanitation Service Authority.

