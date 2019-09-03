Car thief back in court in November - Barbados Today

Scouting the Cane Garden, St Thomas community on December 9, 2014 for a car to steal Ryan O’Neal Wickham came across a Toyota Corolla worth $12,000.

After breaking the small triangular glass and rigging the wiring of the vehicle belonging to Joyce Bowen, the car thief alias Fish, from Wellington Drive, Enterprise Coast Road, Christ Church drove away with it.

However, Wickham, a coconut vendor,

told police he sold the car but he did not know to whom and could not remember for how

much.

That’s because three years passed before lawmen got a breakthrough and arrested the culprit, who stole the vehicle which the owner had parked, Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney said as she read the facts in the No. 5 Supreme Court today.

Wickham will make his next appearance before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles on November 5 when an officer from the Probation Department will read his presentencing report.

Submissions on sentencing are also to be made in the case against Wickham who last month also pleaded guilty to stealing a $19,500 Toyota Corolla on June 15, 2017 belonging to Tamara Mayers.