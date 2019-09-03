Ex-boyfriend accused of assault - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Ex-boyfriend accused of assault

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 3, 2019

courtA 27-year-old man was remanded to Dodds on two criminal charges.

It is alleged that Akil Shomari Darlington, of Burke’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael unlawfully assaulted Rashawna Stuart, his ex-girlfriend on September 1.

He is also accused of threatening the woman on the same date when he allegedly uttered the words, “I am going to kill you, your child and your father,” while in a public place.

Darlington pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Expressing concern over such allegations  “especially in this climate” Magistrate Graveney Bannister sent the accused to Dodds to return before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 13.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Hurricane Dorian now a 'Catastrophic Category 5' Storm
September 1, 2019
Monster hurricane wreaks havoc in northern Bahamas
September 2, 2019
Public Notice: Office of the Police Certificate of Character closed
September 2, 2019
A first for Cave Hill
August 31, 2019
Fresh warning about brain drain
September 1, 2019
Barbados Food, Rum and Wine Festival launched
September 1, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs