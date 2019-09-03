Ex-boyfriend accused of assault - Barbados Today

A 27-year-old man was remanded to Dodds on two criminal charges.

It is alleged that Akil Shomari Darlington, of Burke’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael unlawfully assaulted Rashawna Stuart, his ex-girlfriend on September 1.

He is also accused of threatening the woman on the same date when he allegedly uttered the words, “I am going to kill you, your child and your father,” while in a public place.

Darlington pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Expressing concern over such allegations “especially in this climate” Magistrate Graveney Bannister sent the accused to Dodds to return before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 13.