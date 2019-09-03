Melodious Marqus - Barbados Today

Marqus Lovell is blessed with the voice of an angel.

Despite his natural talent, young Marqus has thus far only exercised his sweet vocals in church, at home and while walking through the neighbourhood. But that changed on Saturday, August 31 when a video of Marqus singing was posted on Selecta Charts’ Facebook page, which is an online streaming service for Caribbean music.

The 23-second clip of Marqus singing Ed Sheeran’s Perfect has received thousands of shares and views. From the commendable comments, Marqus’ voice has touched many, and left others wanting more. Then there were some who questioned whether the video had been filtered to make the 13-year-old’s voice sound better than it really is.

But when Barbados TODAY visited Marqus’ Edey Village, Christ Church home, it was discovered that the teen who said he never received voice training, had been singing from the time he was a toddler.

He leads worship session at his church, which is next door to his house, and the neighbours stop whatever they are doing to listen to his angelic voice whenever they hear him singing outside.

According to the Combermere student, he had nothing to do with the video of him singing, “going viral”, though he remembers that it was recorded by another student two weeks before the last school term ended.

“I was just at school singing in the morning and my friend tell me I am going to record you, and I said ‘okay’ and I started singing again. I only realised that she had put it out on social media a couple days ago. I had mixed feelings about it because I wasn’t sure if people were going to like it, or if they would not,” he said.

Marqus recalled that while growing up, there was always someone singing in his household. He said his father, mother, and two older siblings were always singing.

“They have been a great inspiration for me. I sing at church and pretty much anywhere I go, like the football field, town, at school. Singing gives me such great pleasure,” he said.

Marqus does not plan on becoming a professional singer. He said he is currently working towards a career as a professional footballer. He indicated that he was recently selected to play football for a national club. “If that does not work out I will fall back on singing or maybe producing music,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Marqus’ father, Marlon Lovell, said he was extremely proud of his son’s talent. Marlon said he sang to all his children when they were babies and is therefore not surprised that especially Marqus and Malique were now always singing.

“Hearing them singing coming up, both of them always had beautiful voices. It is just fortunate that at this time, someone put a video out there. I am overwhelmed. I am just lost for words. I saw some comments saying it is filtered, but that is his voice, all a gift from God,” Marlon said.

Carla Lovell boasted of her son’s close relationship with his church, where he does most of his singing.

“Everybody always says he has the voice of an angel. But I pretty much have to beg him really hard to sing at church because he is intimidated by a crowd,” Carla said.

Marqus’ parents both indicated that though they have been encouraged to push their child towards a singing career, and to start entering him into competitions, they would not be doing such.

“He has to make his own choices. I don’t want him to grow up saying mummy and daddy pushed me to do this or to do that. Once what he is doing is right, we will support him,” Carla said. anestahenry@barbadostoday.bb