Phillips admits to fraud - Barbados Today

Phillips admits to fraud

Barbados Today
September 3, 2019

courtSt Joseph resident Jason McDonald Phillips who is currently awaiting his fate on a fraud charge returned to the High Court today and pleaded guilty to a similar offence.

The 38-year-old of Suriname Road, Horse Hill admitted before Madam Justice Pamela Beckles that he uttered a forged Republic Bank Barbados Limited cheque for $300 made payable to him and drawn on the account of Hunte’s Nurseries Ltd located in St John. The offence took place on July 20, 2017.

Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis told the court today that the owner of the nursery realised that he had misplaced one of his cheque books in June 2017. After searching for it with no luck he went to the bank’s Broad Street branch.

Subsequently Phillips went to one of the bank’s branches and presented the cheque to a teller who realised that it was one that had been flagged. The teller reported the matter to his supervisor.

Phillips who has 24 prior convictions including assault, theft and burglary will return to court on November 11 when a report on his time spent on remand at HMP Dodds and a presentencing report will be read to the court.

