DLP opens George Street headquarters for Bahamas outreach - Barbados Today

The Democratic Labour Party has opened its George Street Auditorium as a collection point for donations to the Hurricane ravaged islands of the Bahamas.

Assistant General Secretary Pedro Shepherd made this announcement today following a meeting of a grouping entitled Barbados To Bahamas.

“We have decided to offer our headquarters as a collection point for the country’s emergency response facilitators. It is centrally located with adequate space and parking. We see it as our civic responsibility to join hands with fellow Barbadians in assisting our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas.

“ The Bahamians are literally our family as scores of Barbadian teachers and police officers have migrated to those islands over the years to work.”

Shepherd explained that the Auditorium will be open daily from 9.30-5 p.m.

“We have organized that as soon as the Caribbean Emergency Disaster Organisation finalizes it’s planning the items can be collected by them or we can deliver to them. We have also contacted the Salvation Army regarding receipt of items.” (DLP)