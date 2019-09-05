Flood warning in effect for north of the island - Barbados Today

Flood warning in effect for north of the island

Sandy Deane
September 5, 2019

 

A flood warning is in effect for the north of the island until 6 p.m. today.

The Barbados Meteorological Services says a surface to low level trough along with day time heating has been producing moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across some northern districts over the past few hours.

The forecasters say rainfall accumulations between 1-2 inches have already been recorded and further accumulations of 1-2 inches ( 25- 50 mm) are likely as the day progresses.

Residents in flood–prone areas should remain on alert and take the necessary precautions.

