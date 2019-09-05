High expectations for Modest - Barbados Today

Avernell Modest is one of the best Bikini Fitness athletes Jamaica has ever had and she is expected to do well at the IFBB Elite Pro World Professional Championships in Tarragona, Spain, in November.

Modest was second in her category in IFBB Diamond Cup in St. Maarten on July 28, and she will be hoping for a better showing when she travels to Spain in just over two months’ time. Allwood, who runs the FitFarm Gym where Modest works out, is optimistic for the transplanted Trinidadian.

“As a Bikini [competitor], she is one of the best we have ever had and she is going to do great,” Allwood said. “Her grace, her performance. She does have that grace, that sexiness that you need for Bikini.”

Modest, who is from Point Fortin in Trinidad, has been experiencing a whirlwind past two years since she took up bodybuilding.

“Everything is going at a fast pace for me. I turned pro after doing two national shows, one where I was Miss Jamaica Overall Bikini Fitness Champion 2018,” she said.

“Two weeks later I went on to Aruba where I won my pro card. I made my pro debut in the Darcy’s Diamond Cup in Barbados where I took fourth. I got the judges feedback, came back to the Sint Maarten Diamond Cup, placing second and qualifying for the World championships.

In St Maarten, she was second to world champion Yana Kuznetsova who she will most likely face again in Spain in November. However, she remains undaunted.

Modest will not be defending her category title at this weekend’s National Senior Championships and Expo at the Courtleigh Hotel in Kingston where Jamaica Bodybuilding and Fitness Association President Audrey Allwood is expecting a record turnout of athletes in all categories.

“Our sport has been growing. Every year we have more and more athletes coming out so it’s going to be a good show,” she said, highlighting that it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict winners. “We have a lot more gyms in Jamaica now and there are athletes popping up from all over the island.” (SportsMax)