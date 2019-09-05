Holder the bright spark - Barbados Today

LONDON – West Indies’ woes in the just-concluded series against India have not affected skipper Jason Holder’s fortunes in the ICC Test rankings.

The 27-year-old leapt seven places to fourth in the latest bowling rankings released on Tuesday, following his five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Holder ended the game with six wickets but West Indies went down by 257 runs on Monday’s fourth day following another weak batting display.

The Barbadian, who reached 100 wickets in Tests during the match. also strengthened his hold on the number one position in the all-rounders rankings, after scoring 39 and 18 in the match.

Holder has been the most consistent West Indies cricketer in the longest format over the last 20 months, taking 44 wickets at 14 runs apiece and gathering 669 runs at an average of 44.

New-ball seamer Kemar Roach has dropped one place to ninth in the bowling rankings while speedster Shannon Gabriel has slipped to 19th, to be the only other West Indies player in the top 20.

Holder, meanwhile, remains the highest-ranked West Indies batsman even though dropping to 35th but experienced opener Kraigg Brathwaite is in danger of tumbling out of the top 50 after slipping to 49th, following a dismal series against India where he managed just 28 runs from four innings.

Australian Steve Smith has replaced Virat Kohli as the world’s number one batsman while Australian pacer Pat Cummins remains the number one bowler.

(CMC)