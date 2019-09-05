Infrared favoured in feature race - Barbados Today

After a lacklustre performance last time out in the T. A. ‘’Tommy‘’ Peirce feature on Massy United Derby Day on August 1, brothers Dan and Martin Raizman’s Infrared will be looking to continue to dominate as he is the only horse to defeat the top class twice for this year going the 1800 meter trip. He heads a field of six in the Bentom Handicap on Saturday.

The Bentom Handicap is named after Sir David Seale‘s popular colt that won the 1986 Gold Cup and also won his first six races in Barbados.

The 1800 meter event has a purse of $18 500 and will be race six on the seven-race card starting at 5 p.m. Race fans can now bet from 9 a.m. on Saturday as the betting booths at the 7.8 and Jonathan Simpson Bar in the grandstand will be open for betting.

Infrared has won two of three 1800-meter events for 2019. He won the Coolmore Stakes on January 21 making all the running, then scored a victory on April 29 in the George ‘Cecil’ Corbin Memorial, sitting in second behind early pacemaker Gandalf before quickening to score.

The Richard Deane-trained six-year-old horse has only lost once going 1800 meters when placing second in this year’s Sandy Lane Gold Cup. He will take the top weight of 130 pounds on Saturday with regular rider Anderson Trotman.

This very exciting race has attracted the entry of this year’s Sandy Lane Gold Cup winner Celestial Storm and her connections will be looking forward to her scoring a second win for the year.

The Roger Parravicino-trained five-year-old grey mare finished a dismal fifth in her last outing going 1800 meters which was on April 29 before finishing second on August 1 running on before Infrared going that shorter trip of 1570 meters.

This year’s Gold Cup winner has drawn gate 5 and will carry 124 pounds with Gold Cup- winning jockey Rasheed Hughes astride.

The Mark Goodridge-owned Bodie Tap scored for the first time in Barbados in his fourth start when stunning the Gold Cup winner on August 1 and adds an exciting punch to the field. He is the only horse to defeat Infrared and Celestial Storm this year with both of them entered in the same race.

Bodie Tap has drawn gate 1 and will carry 115 pounds with five-pound-claiming apprentice Lester Edwards in the saddle.

Sir David Seale has entered Debonaire David.

The English-bred horse has placed third in his last three starts including on August 1. The Liz Deane-trained five-year-old also placed third in the Coolmore Stakes this year. Derby-winning apprentice rider N’Rico Prescod will ride.

Brigadier Wood who has a hat-trick of wins but is stepping up in class, Refire who is one to watch and Summer Again who is the lowest rated horse in the field at 52, complete the field.

My Selection: Infrared, Celestial Storm, Bodie Tap. Post time for race 1 is 2:15 p.m. (Kent Layne)