Knight remanded on burglary charges - Barbados Today

Knight remanded on burglary charges

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 5, 2019

courtSergeant Kevin Forde says society needs protection from a 34-year-old man who allegedly burglarised two houses in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

It was on that basis as well as the nature and seriousness of the charges that the prosecutor told Magistrate Graveney Bannister that Samson Jeremiah Knight, of Goodland Main Road, St Michael should be remanded to HMP Dodds.

Knight is accused of entering the home of Patricia Straughn as a trespasser and stealing a $600 cellular phone on September 1. It is also alleged that he entered Mark Rock’s dwelling on the same date and stole a $900 cellular phone.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges
when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court.

“The community needs to be protected from this type of behaviour and him from the community,” Forde told the magistrate before Knight was remanded to reappear in court on October 2.

