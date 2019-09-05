Man of McBride’s - Barbados Today

Mole caused an eruption recently at McBride’s when he staged The Breathe Challenge show.

The artiste has arguably one of the biggest hit songs for the recently concluded Crop Over season. Breathe, which he sings on the Thunderbolt riddim, took centre stage at the event. The 26-year-old performed at all the major fetes and every time he struck the first note of the song, the crowd went wild, men and women alike.

Well, it was no different when he staged his own intimate fete. Fans screamed hysterically as he emerged from within the crowd and made his way to the stage. They all joined him in singing “Well, well, well, well… Daddy now land…”

Mole, real name Reco Cumberbatch, took his loyal fans and supporters on a musical ride of all his major hits while showing off his free-styling skills along the way.

Of course, no Mole set is complete unless he sings his 2019 hit Dey Wid Dem on the popular V-Neck riddim.

The man of the hour chose to share the stage with some of his friends Bruce Lee Almighty, Lady Essence, Walkes and Maloney who all sang songs on the Thunderbolt riddim.

The McBride’s massive partied the night away and some elated fans, mostly females, took pictures with Mole. (IMC)