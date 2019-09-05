Party fusion - Barbados Today

A crowd of party animals gathered at Kensington Oval last Saturday for Back in Time staged by entertainer Lil Rick.

It was a night of non-stop party when the young and old alike enjoyed a number of hits played by DJs as well as live performances. On the last night in August, party people were served up a fill of Crop Over hits thanks to live performances from Leadpipe & Saddis, Mole and host, Lil Rick.

They danced and sang along to hit after hit after hit from the artistes. The place was thrown into a soca frenzy at the Oval when songs such as Sometime, Ah Feeling, Dreams, Shackle Out, Blaze It Up, Mas, Thunder, Done Wid It, Move, Wuk It Good and Bashment Jungle were sung by Leadpipe & Saddis.

Mole sang Breathe, Dey Wid Um, Sweeter Than Sweet, Do It Fa Daddy, BoomFlick, Aye and Facebook Girls while Lil Rick performed Breakfast In Bed, Ben It, True Story, Mother Sally, All Is Rum, Sugar Lump, Can’t Style Me, Balance Batty, Ramgoat and Jamdown.

The massive partied all the way till after 4 a.m. (IMC)