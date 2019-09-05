Riley charged in connection with drugs in cans - Barbados Today

An allegation that a 31-year-old woman imported 24 kilos of marijuana which were concealed in cans contained in a barrel has landed her before the law courts.

Schekada Latoya Riley, of Lower Beckles Road is also facing charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

The offences are said to have occurred on September 3. The accused pleaded not guilty to all four charges when she appeared before Magistrate Graveney Bannister this morning.

Sergeant Kevin Forde objected to bail for the accused based on the nature and seriousness of the charges. He also pointed to the penalty attached to the offence saying an accused could face up to $250,000 fine if convicted.

However, he told the District ‘A’ Traffic” Court magistrate that strigent conditions must be imposed if the court was minded to grant Riley bail.

Magistrate Bannister set bail at $50,000 which the accused secured with two sureties.

Riley who has Angella Mitchell-Gittens as her legal counsel also had to surrender her travel documents to the court.

The accused will reappear in court on January 14, 2020.

In the meantime, she must report to the Hastings Police Station every Saturday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. with valid identification.