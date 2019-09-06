Yearwood fined for coke - Barbados Today

By September 20, Shaquille Shamar Yearwood of Combermere Street, St Michael must pay the court $1,750 if he wants to avoid spending time in jail.

The fine was imposed on the 25-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic 3.78 grammes of cocaine.

Sergeant Kevin Forde said when police arrived at Yearwood’s house on September 5 to execute a search warrant they observed him running to the back of the house clad only in a pair of pants. He was later detained and the search was conducted. Contained in a lady’s bag found hanging on a door in one of the bedrooms were two square pieces of crystalline substance in a green plastic and ten other smaller pieces of the same substance in a clear plastic bag.

“Yes officer this is my cocaine,” he told lawmen when informed that the substance was suspected to be the illegal narcotic.

If Yearwood fails to pay the fine he will spend three months at Dodds. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the trafficking and possession charges.