BWA experiencing low levels at some facilities - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority would like to inform the public that it is currently experiencing low water levels at some of its facilities today Saturday, September 7, due in part to power outages suffered late yesterday evening.

As a result, residents in some St George, St John, Christ Church and St Michael districts may be affected mainly by low water pressure during today Saturday but should see improvement as the day progresses.

The Authority’s stations at Applewhaites and New Market were offline overnight, however both have since been restarted. While water is now flowing from these facilities, the overnight stoppage means that the systems need time to recover.

This will happen gradually.

Water tanker crews will be assisting customers in any affected areas as a temporary measure. Please call 434-4292 to report any outages or issues you may be experiencing.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience caused.