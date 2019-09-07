‘It’s a nice day': Centenarian Mary Coward happy to be 100 - Barbados Today

The island’s newest centenarian is beaming with joy, having lived to be 100 years old.

“It’s nice. It’s a nice day. Thank God,” said Mary Rosalie Coward, who was visited by Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason at her Bridge Cot, St George home on Saturday.

Coward said she does not have a special formula for long life. Instead, she said “some of everything” makes her happy.

She was also very committed to her church and love children.

“I love my church. I use to teach Sunday School and so on,” she said.

The former St Augustine’s Girls School student said she got married when she was about 20 years old and worked at a hotel as a housekeeper for about 16 to 18 years.

Coward said she is not pleased with a lot of things she sees happening with the youth.

“For what I see going on I don’t know what I would say. Believe me. I don’t know.”