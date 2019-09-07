Sea Egg Season opens from September 15 - Barbados Today

Sea egg lovers will get to indulge in this delicacy when the season opens from Sunday, September 15, and runs until Monday, October 14.

However, there will be a no harvest area which runs from Kendal Point in Atlantic Shores, Christ Church, to The Chair, which is south of Ragged Point, St Philip.

Persons interested in harvesting, processing and selling sea eggs will be required to obtain a licence from the Fisheries Division from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

They will also receive guidelines under which they should be governed when they receive their licences.