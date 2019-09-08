More than 23 of Sidney Poitier's family are missing in the Bahamas - Barbados Today

More than 23 of Sidney Poitier’s family are missing in the Bahamas

(Source: Daily Mail) – The nephew of actor Sidney Poitier has said that more than 23 members of his family are feared missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Jeffrey Poitier, 66, said that as of Thursday there was still no news from the relatives, including his sister Barbara and his adult children in Freeport, Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian killed at least 46 people after it struck the Bahamas last Sunday as a Category 5 storm with winds as fast as 185mph.

Up to 70,000 people in the Bahamas are in need of ‘life-saving assistance’ while Great Abaco is said to be virtually uninhabitable, with bodies piled up and witnesses saying there is a ‘smell of death’ with corpses floating in the water.

