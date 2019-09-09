King: Crop Over sponsorship tops $2.1 million - Barbados Today

The private sector’s sponsorship of the Crop Over Festival garnered $2.1 million dollars this year, Minister of the Creative Economy and Culture John King has revealed.

He told the audience at Saturday’s Crop Over Awards Ceremony at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre there was an “overall increase in cash contributions” with new partners joining the roster of sponsors.

He added: “There were a few returning sponsors and a couple of them expanded on their contributions.”

King praised corporate Barbados for its continued support of the festival even in trying economic times.

He said: “Let me say a sincere thank you to those valued partners for their commitment to the development of the cultural and creative industries, ever cognisant of their budgetary constraints and of the fact that there were understandably more selective about where they spend their sponsorship dollars.

“They have demonstrated confidence in the foundation’s ability to consistently produce a successful festival and to give them a strong return on investment is very much appreciated.”

The Culture Minister pointed out that the festival contributes heavily to the economy during the season, creating much-needed jobs.

King declared: “The uniqueness of this magnificent Crop Over festival is its ability to generate employment opportunities in the creative industry for a few months of the year.

“These national platforms have generated a steady flow of work for multiple artistes, dance groups, by extension dancers, actors and spoken-word artistes as well as a number of technical service providers and personnel.”

He acknowledged that the NCF could not stage a successful festival without the involvement of key players. Recalling the festival slogan, Crop Over Correct, the Minister for Culture asked all Barbadians to take ownership of the beloved national festival.

He said: “Every year continued stakeholder consultations and focus groups are a must. We cannot do it alone.

“Being Crop Over Correct calls for a general acceptance of ownership of this magnificent Crop Over festival recognising that we all have a stake in its preservation.”