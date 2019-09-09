Pollard named new WI ODI and T20I captain - Barbados Today

Pollard named new WI ODI and T20I captain

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 9, 2019

SOURCE: CMC: Kieron Pollard has been appointed the new captain of the West Indies one-day and Twenty20 teams.

The announcement was made today at a Cricket West Indies media conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

The 32-year-old Trinidadian replaces Jason Holder who previously led the one-day unit, and takes over from Carlos Brathwaite in the shortest format.

Pollard, largely a T20 specialist, averages 25 from 101 One-Day Internationals with three centuries but has not represented West Indies in the format in nearly three years.

In T20s, Pollard has played 62 matches with an average of 21 with three fifties.

1 thought on “Pollard named new WI ODI and T20I captain

  1. orlando

    from the time skerrit brought these guys back to west indies cricket i knew something was up/. just wait and see who is gonna be head coach. pollard should.nt even be playing one day cricket. just look at his record. and here comes simmons. OH BOY!

      -   Reply

