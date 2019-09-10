Bancroft goes home - Barbados Today

Convict John Nathaniel Bancroft was allowed to go home today having been sentenced to time served.

The Odessa McClean Drive, My Lords Hill resident had been on remand after pleading guilty to having a sponsored walk sheet bearing the stamp of the Family Care for the Disabled, a registered charity, for use in the course of criminal deception, while he has not at his home on June 14.

The facts revealed that Bancroft was seen on Nursery Drive asking passersby for monetary donations.

He was taken into custody and told police he got the fraudulent document from a woman. However, he snatched the sheet from police and destroyed it while being interviewed.

The 43-year-old unemployed man returned before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today where he disclosed that “a lady I know for years get me into this”.

“Next month I will be 44 and I will not want to be in that again,” he said before he was sentenced to time served for the two months and 23 days he had spent on remand at Dodds.