A 19-year-old is currently on remand at HMP Dodds.

Mitchell Sylvan Sonny, of Reed Street, St Michael was sent to the St Philip institution for 28 days after he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on the weekend on a theft charge.

Sonny is accused of robbing Keanu Harris of $2,300 on August 30.

He will make his next court appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on October 4.