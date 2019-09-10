Wrong way! - Barbados Today

A wrong turn on a one-way street while riding an unlicensed motorcycle landed a 28-year-old in trouble in with the law.

And Daniel Demetrius Allain, of Halls Village No.2, St James threw his self at the mercy of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today when he realised that he could not afford to pay the forthwith fines attached to the traffic offences.

Allain pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to operating the motorcycle S9819 on Broad Street on September 7 with fraudulent number plates, while he was not the holder of a driver’s licence and no insurance as well as while he was not in possession of a government-issued identification card or driver’s licence for examination as required to do so by a member of the police force.

Police constable Victoria Taitt in outlining the facts said lawmen were on duty along Broad Street when Allain was seen coming from Shepard Street before turning left on Broad Street into one-way traffic.

“I realised it ws a one-way road when I turned in the gap and see the cars coming,” Allain said when the prosecutor paused. “So when I turn

police bound pun me. I buy the motorcycle. I took a chance because I take my friend to the hospital because she had a belly ache”.

It was discovered that the number plates were fraudulent when checks were made.

“That’s a plate I got on the ground on the road and I use it to make my little rounds so I could get my licence. I have a little $400,” the traffic offender interjected again.

After hearing all the details of what had transpired from officer Taitt, the magistrate convicted, reprimanded and discharged Allain on three of the charges and imposed a $350 forthwith fine with an alternative of one month in prison on the no driver’s licence offence and $750 for the no insurance charge which also had to be paid forthwith and carried a six-week prison term if unpaid.

“Ma’am I can’t pay that forthwith fine, I have $400 on me now. I will never do it again, never do it again. All my life I in jail since I was 17 years old and all these people unfair me. I don’t want to go back to jail please,’ Allain pleaded as he asked for time to pay the amount.

Following his pleas the magistrate granted him two months to pay the total amount. He must return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

However, Allain won’t be able to ride his motorcycle for the next 12 months as he has been disqualified from having or applying for a driver’s licence for that period.