CEO departs GAIA - Barbados Today

CEO departs GAIA

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 11, 2019

The board of the Grantley Adams International Airport Inc has fired its Chief Executive Officer Neville Boxhill according to a statement from the state-owned enterprise this evening.

GAIA Inc said, “it has terminated the services of the CEO Mr. Neville Boxill”.

Boxill was appointed to the top post on April 1, 2018.

The board said it appointed the current Deputy CEO Terry Layne to act as CEO with immediate effect, adding that the post of CEO will be advertised to find a successor.

Boxill has served in a number of senior positions in the tourism industry, including aviation consultant to the now-defunct Barbados Tourism Authority, and was a former senior director of support services at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

1 thought on “CEO departs GAIA

  1. sonyfair

    Why was he fired? was he not doing a good job? Or is this political again.

      -   Reply

