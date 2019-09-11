Clobbered! - Barbados Today

NORTH SOUND, Antigua – Fast bowler Megan Schutt’s final-over hat-trick coupled with opener Alyssa Healy’s dashing half-century underlined another dominant Australia performance as West Indies Women slumped to an eight-wicket defeat and a 3-0 whitewash in their ICC Women’s Championship series in Antigua today.

Entering the contest at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground with two previous heavy defeats, West Indies could do little to avoid a third straight loss, posting an inadequate 180 all out off exactly 50 overs and then watching as the Aussies romped home in the 32nd over.

Healy extended her rich vein of form with an audacious 61 off 32 deliveries while captain Meg Lanning struck a mature, unbeaten 58 off 70 deliveries and all-rounder Ellyse Perry, 33 not out, to steer Australia over the line.

For Australia, the victory was their 15th straight One-Day International win and fifth successive series without defeat, confirming their status at the top of the standings.

Opting to bat earlier, West Indies got a top score of 40 from Kyshona Knight while Chinelle Henry stroked 39, rookie Sheneta Grimmond 34 and captain Stafanie Taylor, 23.

Schutt, wicketless at the start of the final over of the innings, then knocked over Henry, Karishma Ramharack (0) and Afy Fletcher (0) with the last three deliveries to celebrate her second hat-trick in international cricket.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (2-8), off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner (2-23) and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2-47) supported with two wickets each.

The hosts lost Reniece Boyce in the second over for one with as many runs on the board, caught at the wicket flirting at one from seamer Perry that held its line.

Knight, who faced 70 balls and struck seven fours, then anchored two stands to steady the innings. She posted 41 for the second wicket with Britney Cooper (16) and a further 31 for the third with Taylor.

Knight’s dismissal in the 27th over, bowled by Jonassen, started a major wobble which saw four wickets fall for 31 runs but Henry and Grimmond combined in a resilient 64-run, seventh wicket stand to prop up the innings. But the final tally was always going to be meagre against the Aussies who posted over 300 runs in each of the first two ODIs

In pursuit of their modest target, Australia were off to a flyer thanks to Healy who blasted 11 fours and a six, in posting 71 off 47 deliveries for the first wicket with Rachael Haynes (19).

Healy, with scores of 122 and 58 from her previous innings in the series, took the attack to the West Indies bowlers with bold strokes on either side of the wicket before slapping off-spinner Taylor to Stacy-Ann King at square cover in the eighth over.

Haynes then put on 26 for the second wicket with Lanning before holing out to long on off leg-spinner Afy Fletcher in the 16th over, and Lanning, who counted seven fours, joined with Perry in an unbroken 85-run, third wicket stand to further deflate West Indies.

The two teams will square off in the first of three T20 Internationals starting Saturday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Skipper Lanning said it was pleasing to close out the ODI series.

“It’s great, we spoke about heading into today that we finish off the job and stick to our game plan the way we want to. We bowled first today which was different to the first couple of games and I though we bowled pretty well, obviously Megan with the hat-trick there at the end was great.

“To finish off so dominantly with the bat I think is really pleasing as well. I think we’ve got that dominant and brutal nature now and we want to make sure we don’t let teams back in and we keep playing the way we want to.

“I think the good thing is we have so many contributors in our side, everyone’s really hungry to do well and I think we’ve seen that throughout the series.”

West Indies captain Taylor said the series had been a learning experience for her young team which is missing stalwarts such as Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle, among others.

Australia travel to Barbados tomorrow ahead of the first of three Twenty20 Internationals starting this Saturday.