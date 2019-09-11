Hastings Police Station evacuated - Barbados Today

Police personnel at Hastings Police Station have been evacuated to the nearby Brigade House after a package containing an unknown substance was brought to the station by a female who sought to report to the police that she had received a suspicious package.

Police said the entire station was compromised as a result and all personnel was instructed to evacuate in keeping with protocol.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic travelling south along Hastings Road has been diverted at Garrison Road and those travelling towards Bridgetown are being diverted at Harts Gap.