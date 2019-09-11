Hastings Police Station evacuated - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Hastings Police Station evacuated

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
September 11, 2019
Police personnel at Hastings Police Station have been evacuated to the nearby Brigade House after a package containing an unknown substance was brought to the station by a female who sought to report to the police that she had received a suspicious package.
Police said the entire station was compromised as a result and all personnel was instructed to evacuate in keeping with protocol.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic travelling south along Hastings Road has been diverted at Garrison Road and those travelling towards Bridgetown are being diverted at Harts Gap.
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Make good’
September 12, 2019
‘Cannabis cure’
September 12, 2019
Double divide
September 13, 2019
Two charged
September 13, 2019
Bank must pay
September 13, 2019
Hastings Police Station evacuated
September 11, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs