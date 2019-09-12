Ayana John ready to Rock ‘Wit U’ - Barbados Today

Electrifying is the first word that comes to mind when you see Ayana John grace a stage. She has moves as well as a powerful voice.

John is a guest performer on Sundays at the Richard Stoute’s Teen Talent Competition where she lets patrons get a taste of her new album Feels Right Dis Time set to be released in June 2020 under her label Live Blue Entertainment.

Bajan Vibes sat down with John to discuss her album and her new vocal coaching programme set to roll out when the new year kicks off.

Q: As a songwriter, is it challenging to write an entire album and where do you draw inspiration from?

A: The themes are becoming confident in myself, finding long-term love, and fighting for my career against the odds.

Q: What is one song on the album that you absolutely love performing?

A: I love performing Rockin Wit U which was produced by AndyM.

Q: Can you tell Bajan Vibes which singles have already been released?

A: So far, the following songs have been released and I am happy to note that I have written all the songs – Rockin Wit U, Top Floor, Stylin and Keep Moving. The plan is to do an official video release for the single Rockin Wit U by March 2020. I also plan on revamping a live show to incorporate movement mixed with vocals and heavy emphasis on Caribbean identity.

Q: You plan to have vocal training classes in January 2020. What led to this development?

A: To be able to share and pass on my knowledge and experience to young aspiring entertainers.

Q: In a previous conversation with Richard Stoute, he argued that you are not appreciated enough in Barbados. What are your views on this?

A: I am not bothered by this. I keep working on my craft and focusing on my end goal which is to be highly successful and an innovative entertainer and businesswoman.

Q: You are also giving back to the young children in the Richard Stoute Teen Talent competition. Are you passionate about helping the future vocalists of Barbados hone their skills?

A: Yes, I am. Mentoring in the arts is greatly needed to guide young aspiring entertainers to ensure their success as well as the development of the entertainment industry.

Q: Outside of being an entertainer what does Ayana do for fun?

A: Boxing, long-distance running and reading.

Q: Are there any tours coming up that Bajan Vibes should know about?

A: I am having a US Summer Tour through the cities of Chicago, New York, and Atlanta so far, with more cities being confirmed.

Q: Anything else you would like to mention?

A: I will be serving as the new Deputy Chairman of COSCAP Barbados since being elected on September 5, 2019.

Q: Where can people find you on social media?

A: People can find me by clicking my website http://ayanajohn.bandcamp.com on YouTube at Ayana John and at Instagram @ayana.john. (LG)