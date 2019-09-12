Oh, what a night! - Barbados Today

Barbadian ace saxophonist Mylon Clarke and friends caused gale-force winds last Friday at Naaman’s Bar Stop, St Lawrence Main Road, Christ Church.

The symphony-like atmosphere by brass instrument players had nothing to do with any pending weather system. The gang was creating melodious music in celebration of Mylon’s Birthday which was yesterday (September 10). The harmony formed by the band of mainly wind instruments was awesome, magnificent, spectacular and truly amazing.

The group of musicians blew the intimate and appreciative crowd away with their selections. So much so that at times, those seated by tables stood to their feet to shake a leg. Those who remained seated rocked from side to side as they enjoyed the vibe. It was an oasis of talent as players interchanged, with some playing more than one instrument throughout the night.

Mylon himself downed the saxophone at times to play the flute and sing. Top trumpeter Kweku was simply brilliant.

The band of musicians entertained from just after 8 p.m. to about 11:30 p.m. And each time you felt that the set had ended, another note was played and another song was performed.

The lengthy set included songs from almost all genres of music. The set included: Summertime, Spain, Misty, Master Blaster, Isn’t She Lovely, The Way You Make Me Feel, Never Too Much, Over Hills and Valleys, songs from the Joy Ride riddim, Ragga Ragga, Sak Pase and Sometime.

Of course, there was the singing of Happy Birthday and a cake for the birthday boy who thanked everyone for coming out and celebrating with him.

The musicians who joined Mylon were: Adrian Odle on flute, Judah Goddard on steel pan, Justin Baird and Glen Reece on trombone, Zukili Inniss on tenor sax, Shane Jones and Darin Massiah on keyboard, Jermone Waithe on guitar, Renaldo, Jason Collins, Julius Weekes and Lason Brathwaite on drums, Gavin Miller and Elyan Gordon on bass guitar, Mechka Gill, Barry Reid and Chris on vocals.

Chris sang about three songs as if he had rehearsed with the band. But Mylon said that night was the first time he met Chris. A free-styling chanting session saw Mylon and Chris face off in a hilarious showdown. (IMC)