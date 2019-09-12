"Suspicious package" triggers Hastings Police evacuation - Barbados Today

“Suspicious package” triggers Hastings Police evacuation

Barbados Today
September 12, 2019

A “suspicious package” brought by a member of the public to the Hastings Police Station prompted the station’s evacuation to a building across the street, Police said tonight.

The police station, which is due to move into a new building being built about 100 meters away, set up operations at nearby Brigade House.

Police said a woman who went to the Christ Church station “brought a suspicious package she had received with an unknown substance for police to investigate”.

Police said the entire Hastings station was compromised and as a result, all personnel was instructed to evacuate in keeping with protocol.

Investigations are continuing.

