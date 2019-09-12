Top choice - Barbados Today

Barbados is in winner’s row once again, this time as Favourite Cruise Destination, according to the 2019 Cruise International’s British Cruise Awards.

The destination beat out Jamaica, Dubrovnik, Norway and Singapore to win the prestigious accolade in UK cruising; an honour which was determined by public vote.

The glamorous event took place at the House of Lords in London on Monday evening and the industry’s finest were in attendance to see destination Barbados shine. Barbados High Commissioner, H.E. Milton Inniss, as well as Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) UK Director Cheryl Carter and Senior Business Development Officer Marc McCollin, accepted the distinguished prize.

As the popularity of cruising increases each year, Barbados remains a firm favourite on the Caribbean cruising circuit, appearing on itineraries from a mixture of cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, MSC, P&O, TUI, Marella, Star Clipper, Silversea, Seabourn, and Fred Olsen.

Earlier this year, the destination was also named one of the Top 5 in the category Best Cruise Destination in the Southern Caribbean in Cruise Critic’s annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.

Director of Cruise at the BTMI Cheryl Franklin credited the win to the collaborative efforts of local operators. “I personally want to thank all the dedicated and persevering provider partners in Barbados. Their support is unwavering and representing them is a tremendous privilege. I also want to thank Cheryl Carter, Director for the UK, and her London-based team for their unwavering in-market support, and for the outstanding developmental work with respect to the building and positioning of the Barbados brand over the years which continues to grow from strength to strength,” she said.

Franklin added that this is “a truly proud moment for Barbados and all the operators who make up the diverse sector,” and went on to thank the Barbados Port Inc. for their ongoing support.

Barbados is due to welcome 840,000 cruise arrivals this year, and the BTMI has embarked on a number of strategic initiatives to ensure this winning streak continues. One such initiative is the weekly Festive Fridays marketplace at the Pelican Craft Centre, just a stone’s throw away from the cruise port, which gives cruise passengers the opportunity to purchase local food and craft and mingle with Bajans late into the night. (PR)