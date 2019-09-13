Abuser back in court next week - Barbados Today

A 32-year-old man who admitted to assaulting the mother of his child and harming her will make his next court appearance on September 18 along with the complainant.

Shirmaro Andre Michael Coward, of 2nd Avenue, Richmond Gap, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today and pleaded guilty to committing the act against Shaddriese Marshall on September 2.

Prosecutor Victoria Taitt told the court that the two have been in a relationship for the past two years and share a one-year-old child.

Taitt said on the day of the incident the accused, who had been verbally and physically abusive to the complainant, went over to her house to drop off their son. When Coward arrived there however, he began using abusive language to Marshall, embarrassing her and causing her to walk off in the direction of her house. Coward grabbed her by the hair and started punching her on the face and head. Marshall began screaming. Her mother come to her assistance and Coward ran away.

However, the prosecutor said, the accused subsequently returned and Marshall called the police. While she was doing that Coward punched her in the head again before running off for a second time.

After hearing the facts Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered that Marshall be summoned to court for September 18.

With a warning to stay away from the complainant, she granted Coward, who was represented by attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at, $2,000 bail which he secured with one surety.