New Banks, BBC beverage distributor formed - Barbados Today

In another two months, Banks Holdings Limited and Coca-Cola Southern Caribbean will officially launch a new company, Delivery and Handling Services (Barbados) Limited to distribute Banks and Coca-Cola products nationwide.

With the launch, the new company will replace BHL subsidiary Banks Distribution Limited. Coca-Cola and other soft drinks that were formerly made by Barbados Bottling Company Limited (BBC), another BHL company which was transferred to KOSCAB.

The November 1 launch comes almost a year after BHL transferred BBC’s ownership.

At that time, both entities agreed to establish a new company to act as a sustainable logistics hub for BHL and KOSCAB.

The new entity, D& H Services Limited, a 50/50 joint-venture between BHL and CC1 Delivery Services Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of Caribbean Bottlers Ltd and a shareholder of KOSCAB, will solely manage the product delivery and handling services for BHL, BBC, and their affiliates.

As a result, Banks Distribution Limited (BDL) will no longer operate as an employing firm but remain a private legal entity under the BHL Group of Companies.

In a joint statement, Andre Thomas, General Manager, KOSCAB and José Infante, BHL’s Country Manager said that the joint venture would significantly improve the quality of service available to customers.

In a joint statement, they said: “The creation of D&H Services Ltd. brings together two titans in the beverage industry and preserves the largest and most successful distribution network in Barbados. Our companies have a long history of excellence in the beverage industry.

“The joint-venture introduces an improved, more strategic business model, allowing us to increase productivity, reduce inefficiencies and eventually expand our workforce in a more effective environment, they said.”