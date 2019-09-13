New Banks, BBC beverage distributor formed - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

New Banks, BBC beverage distributor formed

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 13, 2019

In another two months, Banks Holdings Limited and Coca-Cola Southern Caribbean will officially launch a new company, Delivery and Handling Services (Barbados) Limited to distribute Banks and Coca-Cola products nationwide.

With the launch, the new company will replace BHL subsidiary Banks Distribution Limited. Coca-Cola and other soft drinks that were formerly made by Barbados Bottling Company Limited (BBC), another BHL company which was transferred to KOSCAB.

The November 1 launch comes almost a year after BHL transferred BBC’s ownership.

At that time, both entities agreed to establish a new company to act as a sustainable logistics hub for BHL and KOSCAB.

The new entity, D& H Services Limited, a 50/50 joint-venture between BHL and CC1 Delivery Services Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of Caribbean Bottlers Ltd and a shareholder of KOSCAB, will solely manage the product delivery and handling services for BHL, BBC, and their affiliates.

As a result, Banks Distribution Limited (BDL) will no longer operate as an employing firm but remain a private legal entity under the BHL Group of Companies.

In a joint statement, Andre Thomas, General Manager, KOSCAB and José Infante, BHL’s Country Manager said that the joint venture would significantly improve the quality of service available to customers.

In a joint statement, they said: “The creation of D&H Services Ltd. brings together two titans in the beverage industry and preserves the largest and most successful distribution network in Barbados. Our companies have a long history of excellence in the beverage industry.

“The joint-venture introduces an improved, more strategic business model, allowing us to increase productivity, reduce inefficiencies and eventually expand our workforce in a more effective environment, they said.”

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Make good’
September 12, 2019
‘Cannabis cure’
September 12, 2019
Double divide
September 13, 2019
Two charged
September 13, 2019
Bank must pay
September 13, 2019
Hastings Police Station evacuated
September 11, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs