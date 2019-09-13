Shoplifter jailed - Barbados Today

When a 42-year-old man took up a $967.99 pair of sunglasses and slipped out of Cave Shepherd last week without paying, he sent security on a futile search for him.

A worker recognised Allan Orlando Simmons when he entered the store.

Two days later, the thief, who has no fixed place of abode, returned to the scene of the crime and approached the same worker who had seen him and begged for money. Simmons who is known to the courts, was apprehended by security personnel, who then turned him over to police, prosecutor Victoria Taitt revealed as she outlined the facts.

“I would like some leniency because my mother and grandmother died and my father put me out. I used to work but got into a little trouble,” Simmons told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

About the item he stole, he admitted, “I took off the tag but gave it to someone because it was too expensive.

“I am a man who normally wears glasses because of the sun. But I want some leniency in this position . . . I was at the prison before it was burned down. I want some leniency, “ he told the magistrate.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant informed him that the last time he was before the court was also for theft of items from the same store.

For his crime the District ‘A’ magistrate sentenced Simmons to two months in prison.