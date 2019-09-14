Alleyne School appoints prefects to lead student discipline - Barbados Today

Alleyne School continues to produce young leaders equipped to excel positively in varying spheres of life, within their communities and beyond.

In keeping with the school’s organization of discipline and student leadership, 42 prefects from the fifth and sixth forms were installed on Friday during morning assembly.

The leaders will serve for the duration of the academic year 2019 – 2020.

Prefects at the Alleyne School are part of a core group of student leaders, held in very high esteem among staff and students. The leaders will assist the staff with enforcing the high disciplinary standards at the school.

The candidates short-listed for the role of head-prefects were recently taken through a rigorous interview and selection process, during which each must demonstrate their suitability for the top leadership positions. The interviewing panel, made up of principal, deputy principal and other faculty members decided on those who best match the selection criteria.

Chief among the leaders installed are Head Boy, Shem White; Head Girl, Ria Greene; Deputy Head Boy, Antwone Holder; along with Deputy Head Girl, Alyssa Hall.

Principal Julia Beckles, Deputy Principal Troy Phillips and Faculty leader Deborah Bascombe joined other staff and students in welcoming the newly installed leaders to their new role.

Principal Beckles, while addressing the student population, congratulated the team and pledged the full support of her office and that of her staff in ensuring the prefects have all that is necessary to succeed.

Beckles further reminded the full assembly of students that prefects are indeed a part of the structure of discipline at the school and their authority and instructions must always be respected.

Alleyne School aims to become the most disciplined school in Barbados with a high performance culture, where all staff are engaged in lifelong learning and students leave with at least five CXCs and/or CVQs.

The 234 years old co-ed school is located in Belleplaine St Andrew and has a student roll of approximately 814 students at Forms 1 – 6. It is the fourth oldest secondary school in Barbados.