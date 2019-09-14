Today's Weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level shearline is approaching the island.
Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm. However, some afternoon localized showers are likely over some districts.
Wind: Light and variable.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 0.5m to 1.5m.
Tonight
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level shearline will be affecting the island.
Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with occasional scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 25 km/h.
Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 0.5m to 1.5m.