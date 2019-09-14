Today's Weather - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Today’s Weather

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 14, 2019

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level shearline is approaching the island.

Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm. However, some afternoon localized showers are likely over some districts.

Wind: Light and variable.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 0.5m to 1.5m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level shearline will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with occasional scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: ENE – E at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 0.5m to 1.5m.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Bank must pay
September 13, 2019
Double divide
September 13, 2019
No action
September 13, 2019
Two charged
September 13, 2019
‘Pollard’s choice a backward move’
September 13, 2019
Shoplifter jailed
September 14, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs