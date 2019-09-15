Importance of small businesses highlighted - Barbados Today

Minister of Small Business Dwight Sutherland believes small businesses have what it takes to pull countries out financially when in a recession.

He spoke Sunday at an anniversary service as the Small Business Association launched Small Business Week 2019 at Calvary Moravian Church, Roebuck Street, St Michael.

“This administration that I am a part of; this great government saw that we have a need for building out the small, medium and micro business enterprises. We can have all the investments coming from overseas, we can have all the tourist coming from overseas but there is something called an international recession and shock,” he said.

Sutherland added that only God could predict a recession.

“I’m happy that we started in recognizing the important role God plays in what you and I do.”

The Minister said that the first world countries impact what is being done and they have an effect as bigger countries. He said for Barbados to remain sustainable, small businesses play a critical role in economies worldwide although they have their place in small developing countries.

He called out statistics which state that 50 per cent of the growth in some countries come from the small business sector.

“Single handedly the support that the SBA has done is mammoth from the 1970s until now and is commendable. Their vision is to become the organization of choice for businesses here,” he added.

Sutherland said they will continue to partner where necessary for the sake of growth and his government will facilitate the process to see it through.

“So that the micro small and medium enterprises will thrive I want you to continue to support us. The church has a role to play. Seek to build back the morals that we have lost. There is something called Christpreneurship, which is Christian entrepreneurship which has a role to play in this sector,” he explained.

Also present and giving a scripture reading was Senator Lynette Holder and the SBA’s Donna Hope. The sermon was delivered by Dr Adrian Smith. (MR)