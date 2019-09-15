Temporary closure of section of Mayhoe Avenue - Barbados Today

Temporary closure of section of Mayhoe Avenue

Barbados Today
September 15, 2019

The Ministry of Environment and National Beautification has advised that there will be no access to Mayhoe Road from Highway 1 on Wednesday, September 18, to allow for the installation of a concrete culvert.

This is part of the construction works being carried out to facilitate installation of flood alleviation structures.

Traffic going to the Sunset Crest Mall area will be allowed to access the area from Flamboyant Avenue. The public is asked to adhere to all temporary traffic signage and contractor personnel.

