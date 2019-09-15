Today's weather - Barbados Today

Today’s weather

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 15, 2019

Synopsis: A surface to low level shearline is affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers mainly during the early morning.

Wind: ENE – E at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with some scattered showers, periods of rain and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Wind: ENE – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

