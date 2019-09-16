A ‘proper’ send-off - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

A ‘proper’ send-off

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 16, 2019

After 40 years of dedicated service, Mr. Wayne Burnett retired from A1 Supermarkets on August 31, 2019.

Burnett was an unmistakable pillar in the supermarket’s growth and success. As such, the Directors and the Bynoe family recently treated him and guests to a memorable retirement dinner at the Hilton Barbados Resort where Mr. Burnett basked in the showers of praise from staff, suppliers, family, and friends.

Mr. Burnett shared several fond memories and noted that he was “happy” for all his years at the supermarket as he was treated with respect and he never had to write a letter asking for a promotion. He started as a supervisor and moved up to an assistant manager and finally became a manager because of his undeniable contribution.

Well-known businessman, Andrew Bynoe praised Burnett in an ebullient contribution which highlighted that Burnett proved himself worthy by building customer loyalty and earning the admiration and support of staff. (PR)

  

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Revenge robbery
September 17, 2019
Opening of two schools further delayed
September 15, 2019
It’s not discrimination
September 17, 2019
New programme to train job seekers
September 16, 2019
‘Pleasant’ surprise
September 17, 2019
Notice to Barbadians travelling to Miami
September 14, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs