A ‘proper’ send-off - Barbados Today

After 40 years of dedicated service, Mr. Wayne Burnett retired from A1 Supermarkets on August 31, 2019.

Burnett was an unmistakable pillar in the supermarket’s growth and success. As such, the Directors and the Bynoe family recently treated him and guests to a memorable retirement dinner at the Hilton Barbados Resort where Mr. Burnett basked in the showers of praise from staff, suppliers, family, and friends.

Mr. Burnett shared several fond memories and noted that he was “happy” for all his years at the supermarket as he was treated with respect and he never had to write a letter asking for a promotion. He started as a supervisor and moved up to an assistant manager and finally became a manager because of his undeniable contribution.

Well-known businessman, Andrew Bynoe praised Burnett in an ebullient contribution which highlighted that Burnett proved himself worthy by building customer loyalty and earning the admiration and support of staff. (PR)