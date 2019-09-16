Belmont, Sharon Primary closed this week - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informs all parents and guardians that the Sharon Primary School will remain closed for the rest of the week due to an environmental issue in the environs.

The Belmont Primary will also be closed for the rest of this week.

The Ministry of Education will update parents when these schools will reopen at a later date.

The Ministry of Education regrets the inconvenience these closures will cause to parents and guardians of these two schools. (BGIS)