Belmont, Sharon Primary closed this week - Barbados Today

Belmont, Sharon Primary closed this week

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 16, 2019

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training informs all parents and guardians that the Sharon Primary School will remain closed for the rest of the week due to an environmental issue in the environs.

The Belmont Primary will also be closed for the rest of this week.

The Ministry of Education will update parents when these schools will reopen at a later date.

The Ministry of Education regrets the inconvenience these closures will cause to parents and guardians of these two schools. (BGIS)

