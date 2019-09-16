Revenge robbery - Barbados Today

An act of retaliation, carried out over three days, has landed a 30-year-old pregnant woman on remand.

Stancha Clerona Augustine, of No. 78 Crystal Heights, St James was remanded until October 14 when she will learn her fate on a burglary charge.

The nail technician admitted to trespassing in the house of Thelma Warren between April 7 and May 8 and stealing $5,413.10 in items including a fan, rice cooker, convection oven, stereo set, binoculars, hand mixer, food grinder, electric oven, blood pressure unit, five sheet sets, food items and alcoholic beverages.

According to the facts presented by police constable Victoria Taitt, the complainant returned to Barbados after a month abroad to find his apartment ransacked, with the laundry room door broken and the lock on the bedroom door “knocked out”.

A check was made and Warren discovered foodstuff, household items, personal documents and other items including meats from the freezer missing.

Augustine admitted to police that she broke into Warren’s house over a three-day period and removed the property. According to the prosecutor, Augustine also told lawmen that she threw away the items in various garbage cans and dumps as she left the residence. None of the property was recovered.

The woman also explained, according to Constable Taitt, that Warren broke her finger among other things earlier this year and she reported the matter. When the matter was brought before the court a magistrate ordered that Warren pay her $800 in compensation. However, the woman said she did not believe that the sum awarded was enough for her pain and suffering and as such, she decided to get revenge on the complainant by breaking and entering his house and stealing his property so that “he could suffer the way she suffered.”

After hearing the facts, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant remanded Augustine pending sentencing.

However, she also has another theft matter before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to which she pleaded not guilty.

Augustine is accused of entering De Hill Mini Mart and Sports Bar as a trespasser and stealing several items including 30 bottles of assorted alcohol, 140 packs of cigarettes, deodorants, cornflakes, a case of mincemeat, hot dogs, shampoo and conditioner totaling $4,642.50 belonging to Francina Reece. The crime is alleged to have been committed between April 15 and 16. She was granted $2,500 bail in that matter.